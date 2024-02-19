France, Le Pen's list also includes a major opponent of NGO ships: former head of Frontex

Marine Le Penin view of Europeandecided to focus on the former head of Frontex Fabrice Leggeri. Precisely the former head of the organization that has the task of manage the external borders of the European Union and to counteract the cross-border crime. Several times, when he was head of Frontex – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – he had raised doubts about the role of the ships of NGO engaged in the rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean. They had also arrived on him accusations of illegal pushbacks of migrants, scandals (complete with an investigation by the European anti-fraud office) that led him to resignation from the role of director of the European agency that deals with the control and management of external borders. Now the Frenchman Fabrice Leggeri has made his membership of the French far-right party official National Rally by Marine Le Pen, in view of the candidacy in the next European elections.

This was announced by the former executive director of Frontex at the Journal du Dimanche. “The Rassemblement National has a concrete plan and the ability to achieve it. We are determined to fight the migratory wave that the European Commission and the Eurocrats do not consider a problem, but rather a project: I can testify to this”, Leggeri explained to the weekly underlining that his objective “is to put the my experience and my expertise in the service of the French“. On Monday, together with the president of the right-wing party Jordan Bardella, he will go on the French-Italian border in Menton.