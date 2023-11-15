In Yakutia, the ex-head of an entrepreneurship fund was sentenced to 14 years for embezzlement

A court in Yakutia sentenced the former head of a regional enterprise development fund, accused of embezzlement totaling over 177 million rubles, to 14 years in prison. The regional prosecutor’s office reported this to Lenta.ru.

He will serve his sentence in a general regime colony with an obligation to pay a fine of three million rubles. Six of his accomplices received seven to nine years in prison.

According to the investigation, the head of the Entrepreneurship Fund, together with his accomplices, registered non-existent organizations under dummies and forged documents to receive state support funds. As a result of their actions, more than 177 million rubles were stolen from the fund’s account. The attackers, depending on their role and degree of participation, were charged under articles of illegal creation of a legal entity, fraud, money laundering and commercial bribery. The criminal case was investigated through the interaction of employees of the FSB, the criminal investigation department and the economic security department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

