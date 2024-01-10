In Yakutia, the ex-head of the district ordered the construction of a building for 50.6 million rubles without bidding.

In Yakutia, investigators opened a criminal case against the former head of the Tattinsky district due to the construction of a cultural center building without bidding. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

The ex-official is accused of abuse of power. A criminal case of embezzlement and abuse of budget funds is also being investigated against him.

According to investigators, in April 2021, the accused, without holding a tender, entered into a contract with a contractor for the construction of a cultural center building. Knowing about the violations, he still ordered his subordinates to transfer 50.6 million rubles to the company. At the same time, the construction of the facility has not yet been completed, and the contract has been terminated, but the money has not been returned to the budget.

Earlier, a second case was opened in the Rostov region against the head of the Kagalnitsky district administration, Vadim Sidorov, for corruption.