The former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Mark Carnyhas been chosen this Sunday to Replace Justin Trudeau at the head of the Liberal Party and the Canadian government.

Carney clearly won a vote convened between about 400,000 followers of the Liberal Party to the former Minister Minister and former Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, whose resignation of the government in December caused the crisis that culminated this Sunday with the election of the former governor of the Canadian Central Bank.

After his election as leader of the Liberal Party, Carney will replace Trudeau in the next few hours As prime minister of the country until general elections are convened, which could occur in April.

Carney took the leadership of the Liberal Party after getting 85.9 % support of the approximately 150,000 followers of political formation who finally exercised their right to vote to choose the new leader.

In second place was Freeland, with 8 % of the votes.

After being declared a new leader of the party, Carney said that “the Liberal Party of Canada is united, is strong and is prepared to fight to build an even better country” and referred several times to the US president, Donald Trump, and his threats against the economy and sovereignty of the country.

“My government will put into action a plan to build a stronger economy and new commercial relations with reliable business partners, “said Carney to add below that Canada can’t let Trump “succeed.”

“I feel that everything in my life has helped me prepare for this moment,” added Carney.

Early elections

The new liberal leader, who is not a deputy and has never been chosen to occupy a seat in the lower house of the Canadian Parliament, will have to decide in the coming weeks if it summons early elections or wait for opposition parties to present a motion of censure against their government.

The Liberal Party is in the minority in the Canadian Parliament, whose mandate was extended by Trudeau in January and He will not resume his sessions until March 24.

The three opposition groups, the Conservative Party, the Social Democrat New Democratic Party (NPD) and the sovereign Quebequés Block (BQ), have already warned that they intend to force early elections.