Times: ex-head of Sevastopol Ovsyannikov detained in London for violating sanctions

The ex-governor of Sevastopol and former deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Dmitry Ovsyannikov was detained by British police in his London home. This was reported by The Times newspaper, material available only in paper form, quoted by TASS.

As stated by the British National Crime Agency (NCA), the official is suspected of violating the sanctions regime and money laundering.

Ovsyannikov is accused of deliberately trying to circumvent sanctions. To do this, he opened an account in one of the banks of the HBOS financial group in the British capital.

82.5 thousands of dollars received Ovsyannikov as transfers to a London account

A large amount of cash, allegedly obtained as a result of illegal financial transactions, was also seized from the former governor.

98.5 thousands of dollars “criminal funds” cash seized by police from ex-governor

As the NCA clarified, the 46-year-old Russian was detained on January 22, and a preliminary hearing in his case in a London court is scheduled for February 20.

Ovsyannikov has been subject to British sanctions since 2017.

The Crime Command reported that Ovsyannikov is subject to British sanctions and has been on the UK Foreign Office sanctions list since 2017. This involves the seizure of his assets in the United Kingdom.

Ovsyannikov is a person subject to UK sanctions, which imposes restrictions on access to money and financial services N.C.A.

The British Foreign Office explained the introduction of restrictions by saying that Ovsyannikov “participated in destabilizing Ukraine, undermining or creating a threat to its territorial integrity,” and also benefited from the support of the Russian government.

The official was also under sanctions by the European Union (EU), but in 2022 the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) annulled the decisions of the EU Council to extend the restrictions.

In the lawsuit, Ovsyannikov stated that he had ceased to hold the position of governor of Sevastopol, and restrictions prevented him from doing business, in particular in Cyprus.

Ovsyannikov has served as head of Sevastopol since 2017

The official has served as governor of Sevastopol since 2017, before which he was the acting city mayor. He won 71.05 percent of the votes in the first direct elections for the city governor after the reunification of Sevastopol and Crimea with Russia.

In the summer of 2019, the official resigned, Mikhail Razvozhaev became acting; in September 2020, he received 85.72 percent of the votes and took the position of governor, which he holds to this day.

As Andrei Turchak, secretary of the General Council of United Russia, noted then, Ovsyannikov’s resignation became natural. According to him, a huge amount of federal funds are allocated for the development of Sevastopol, which should go to the needs of the city and population.

Unfortunately, instead, residents received missed deadlines and unfinished facilities, political conflicts and scandals Andrey Turchak Secretary of the General Council of United Russia

Before moving to work in Crimea, Ovsyannikov was Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade in the government of Dmitry Medvedev; after his resignation, he again became deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Related materials:

In 2020, after a scandal at the airport, Ovsyannikov was fired from the civil service

In April 2020, an official swore at female airport employees in Izhevsk. A civil servant lost his temper after an airline worker asked him to show his boarding pass for a flight.

After the incident, Ovsyannikov was taken to the police. According to Baza, he tried to escape, but was unsuccessful.

The official later explained, noting that this was the first time he had encountered a requirement to present a boarding pass when entering the airport. At the same time, he assured that he had fulfilled all the requirements of aviation security officers.

On April 8, Ovsyannikov was expelled from United Russia. Later, the media reported that the deputy minister would soon leave his post.

On April 23, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin dismissed Ovsyannikov from his position “due to job reduction”; the ex-deputy minister did not return to the civil service; he went into business. On June 30, the court fined the official for violating public order and petty hooliganism.