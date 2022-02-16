Detained in Italy, the former general director of the Antipinsky oil refinery (refinery) Gennady Lisovichenko has been charged with a new charge. About it writes “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, the Investigative Committee in Tyumen accuses the fugitive oligarch of fraud. According to investigators, before his dismissal in 2018, the head of the refinery illegally issued himself a bonus for good work in the amount of ten million dollars.

“The defense believes that the new charge was brought to increase the volume of claims against Mr. Lisovichenko, counting on his speedy extradition to Russia,” Kommersant reports.

Lisovichenko has been on the international wanted list on charges of abuse of power since July 18, 2019. In June 2020, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow arrested him in absentia in a fraud case.

In 2019, an internal audit revealed the use of fraudulent schemes in the sale of products and the conclusion by the enterprise of contracts for the provision of services. The plant ended 2018 with a loss of 35 billion rubles, the total debt of the enterprise exceeds 5 billion dollars.