The former Gandia of the PP and businessman Arturo Torró

The former mayor of Gandia and businessman Arturo Torró has been killed with a shot in the chest next to his car. The expolitic also had lesions compatible with possible strangulation, according to sources close to the investigation.

The Shadows of the ‘King’ Arturo Torró

Minutes before he had called a friend about 20 hours to warn him that they had punctured the car wheels. Subsequently, it was his wife who located the body after making the reverse route that he had to do who was the first mayor of the Safor capital between 2011 and 2015 by the PP. The body was next to the car, which remained with the engine on, and was found at 10.30 pm

A SVB unit and another of SVB that only confirmed the death of Torró was transferred to the place of the events. It is investigated by the Civil Guard Homicide Group.

President of the PP of Gandía between 2010 and 2016

Arturo Torró, 62, was born in L’Alcúdia in 1963, was the founder and owner of the most vision group of optics, and in his political career he was part of the municipal plenary of Gandia between 2007 and 2016, he was also president of the PP of Gandía Between 2010 and 2016. After his only term as mayor of Gandia his successor was Diana Morant (PSPV), current Minister of Science.

The Organic Unit of the Judicial Police has opened an investigation to clarify what happened and has moved to the area where the body has been found to collect data. There has also been a patrol of the Local Police of Xeresa, who was alerted to what happened by the ‘112’.

Arturo Torró was sentenced in 2023 to three and a half years in prison and six and a half years of absolute disqualification by the Provincial Court of Valencia as the author of a crime of embezzlement, for the irregular award of a municipal company that caused the Consistory an economic economic damage half a million euros.

Official Duel

The Gandia City Council, after an urgent and extraordinary meeting of the Board of Spokespersons has approved the declaration of three days of official mourning until February 22. In addition to this Friday, February 21, a minute of silence has been convened at 12 noon in the Plaza Mayor in support of family members and friends of the former mayor.

These days of mourning, the suspension of all institutional, official and playful acts organized by the City Council is bomber.

The former mayor of Gandia Arturo Torró (PP) condemned to return to the City Council 283,000 euros for the ‘Tele7’ case



Among the signs of grieving are those of his party, the PP, which has shown his “dismay”, those of the current mayor of Gandia, José Manuel Prieto (PSPV) who has transferred his condolences to family members.