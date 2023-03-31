The former beauty queen suddenly fell ill and died in front of everyone present: Jessica Whalley was 25 years old

Jessica Whalley she lost her life at the age of 25, while she was working as a transport officer in the stable of former footballer Michael Owen.

The former beauty queen is suddenly collapsed while he was at the Manor House Stablesbefore the eyes of all present. The health workers were immediately alerted who, having arrived at the scene, were unable to do anything to save her life. Unfortunately, she passed away forever at the age of 25.

The ex-footballer in tears over the death of Jessica Whalley

Michael Owenowner of the stable, is burst into tears before the harrowing scene. The former footballer is shocked and still incredulous, as are all those who witnessed the scene.

Jessica Whalley was fine, a few hours earlier she had posted a photo on social media. He smiled happily earlier that day at the Manor House Stables.

It was around 8:30 in the morning when a call came in to 911. Medical workers rushed to the scene and tried, in vain, to revive the former beauty queen. Unfortunately they were forced to declare death. It is not yet clear what happened to her, but the authorities have made it known that a suspicious death has been ruled out immediately.

The 25-year-old was well known, having participated in the contest in 2019 Miss Tourism Universeas beauty queen for Great Britainarriving among the finalists.

The news was released through a note, published by the police. The agents specified that:

Despite the efforts of all those involved, the woman sadly died at the scene. Her death is not considered suspicious and her relatives have already been informed. A file will be opened for the coroner.

They have appeared on the web numerous farewell messages, posted by family, friends and everyone who knew Jessica. Messages that accompany the latest photos of the 25-year-old, in which she appears smiling and carefree, as always.