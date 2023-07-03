Vedomosti: Oleg Tinkov’s former estate complex is being sold in the Astrakhan region

In the Limansky district of the Astrakhan region, the estate complex “Volga Dacha” was put up for sale. At one time, the object belonged to a Russian businessman, the founder of Tinkoff Bank Oleg Tinkov. It is reported Vedomosti with reference to NF Group data.

The former manor complex of Tinkov occupies 1.7 thousand square meters and is located on three hectares of land. It is considered part of the La datcha tourism project, under which private villas in Val Thorens, Courchevel, Forte dei Marmi and Astrakhan are rented out for holidays.