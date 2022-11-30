Hydrogeological instability the money is in the PNRR. The former Environment Minister (M5S) Costa dismantled a dedicated structure and the government “condoned” him





Ischia, a widely announced tragedy, so much so that a namesake of the former Prime Minister, the engineer Giuseppe Conte and former mayor of Casamicciola, after reading the weather forecast, had sounded the alarm four days earlier, unfortunately unheeded. What is not known, however, is that the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) has the Environment in first place.

We report the original subdivision, total investments: €221.5 billion of which EU funds of the Recovery: 191.5 billion euros And National Complementary European Fund: €30 billion. So broken down:

Green revolution and ecological transition: €57 billion (30%)

Digitalisation: €42.5 billion (22%)

Education and research: €31.9 billion (17%)

Infrastructure €25.3 billion (13%)

Inclusion and cohesion: €19.1 billion (10%)

Health: 15.6 billion euros (8%)

As you can see in the first place there is the “Green revolution and ecological transition” which dominates with as much as 30% of the total resources. And it’s not like the money was missing even before. Matteo Renzi actually wanted in 2014 even a structure dedicated to hydrogeological instability, “Italia Sicura”, which however was unexpectedly dismantled in 2018 by the then pentastellato minister of theSergio Costa environment.

