Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

The former Egyptian Minister of Environment, Dr. Khaled Fahmy, said that the “COP28” climate summit represents a unique opportunity to confront the effects of climate change and adapt to it, and to propose solutions to the challenges facing countries of the world, including economic crises, supply chains and food security, stressing the importance of reaching an agreement on climate issues. And its political and economic repercussions, with the developed countries that cause the most waste emissions and achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The former Egyptian minister participated in the “COP 28” activities, through his presidency of a civil society association, and as an advisor to a strategic studies center in a special pavilion in the Green Zone.

Dr. Khaled Fahmy said in an interview with Al-Ittihad that the UAE presidency of the climate summit presented new solutions to deal with the existing climate problems in the world, which calls for optimism and hope in building trust and a spirit of solidarity and finding a formula for decisions acceptable to everyone, and therefore “cop 28 “It is very important because it will explain through the parties how they will try to reach an agreement in light of the difficult economic and political conditions that the world is going through.

Carbon emissions

Regarding the importance of the conference to preserve the environment and reduce carbon emissions, the former Minister of the Environment pointed out the importance of reducing carbon emissions and greenhouse gases to achieve the desired goal of reducing the effects of climate change, and helping developing countries confront disasters through adaptation, considering that this constitutes a fundamental and fundamental point, and if the world wants Reducing emissions, financing resources remain a problem for poor countries.

Finance

Fahmy said that the UAE presidency of the climate conference seeks to solve many disputed climate problems, including the “Loss and Damage Fund.”

Climate finance is one of the important issues that is still pending, and it was discussed during the Paris summit entitled “A New Global Financial Compact” to help developing countries confront the consequences of climate change and combat poverty.

Fahmy revealed that $387 billion is required annually for developing countries to adapt to and respond to the effects of climate change, and only $21 billion has been made available in 2021, and therefore there is a very large gap between the required funding and the increase in its volume and cost with the increase in climate change and rising temperatures. Developed countries fulfill their financial obligations.

New energy

The former Egyptian Minister of the Environment stressed the importance of a fair transition to new clean, renewable and green energy and getting rid of fossil fuels to reduce emissions and reach them to the level of half in 2030, and zero by 2050, praising the UAE’s success in the direction of this energy, especially the production of green hydrogen, and its continuous efforts to raise the capabilities of renewable energies. Three times, and at the same time fossil fuels remain on the energy map but at low carbon levels, through advanced technology and gradual replacement of traditional energy with new energy.

Fahmy pointed out that the transition to new energy requires international cooperation and finding a balanced formula agreed upon by everyone in “COP 28.” There is no dispute about that, but what is important is the cost of this energy and who bears the financing. The trend towards green energy will lead to great job opportunities, but unfortunately most of them In developed countries, not developing countries.

Paris Agreement

The former Minister of the Environment revealed that all countries have been seriously seeking, since “COP 26” up to “COP 28,” to implement the Paris Agreement in all its aspects, and not just reduce emissions without addressing adaptation, the effects resulting from climate change, and means of implementation, and we should not demand that countries Developing countries need to reduce emissions, and they do not have the financial capabilities or technical assistance. “COP 28” will move to a higher stage of ambitions to implement the 1.5 degree Celsius target, which is required in the coming years, and how to implement and finance, and all of these matters will be discussed during the summit.

He stressed the importance of climate justice in developing countries, confronting the scarcity of water resources, and empowering them with modern technology and clean energy so that they can adapt to the effects of climate change.

Food security

The former Minister of the Environment pointed out that food security is a pivotal and fundamental issue that occupies great importance to all countries and parties, as it was presented during the “COP 27” conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, and it has been further exacerbated by the continuation of wars, as well as the rise in temperatures, and therefore it is important to discuss this issue in a more comprehensive way. Akbar in “cop28”.

The former Egyptian Minister of Environment concluded his dialogue with the “Union” by saying: “There must be collective proposals issued by the Green Zone in which a large group of environmental and climate experts, politicians, the public, the private sector, youth and women from all parties participate through dialogues at the climate summit.”

Fahmy expressed his confidence in the UAE's ability to achieve great success in this major event, especially since it has many experiences in organizing major events, and that it is capable of finding solutions to the problems of climate change, in light of the escalation of global crises, and the impact of supply chains and food security on the world.