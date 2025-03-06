03/06/2025



Updated at 8:01 p.m.





The art critic of ABC Cultural Marisol Salanova was harassed this Wednesday at four in the afternoon during her visit to Arco by the former director of the Cnio María Blasco and her partner, the photographer and journalist Ruth Toledano. The reason? The article published in ABC on December 28, 2024 in which Salanova criticized the management of Cnio Arte and the diversion of funds to investigate cancer to the tendentious purchase of works of art. This is your story about what happened.

The first arc day 2025, during a professional visit, I agreed to Pavilion 7 of IFEMA. As soon as they pass security control, a gallery owner stopped and we greet each other. Normal. I gave him two kisses, my arm was affectionately, and the woman who was going to her side waited for him to move to grab me the same arm, the right. I bent down thinking that I was going to greet me, but then I released: «I am not going to give you two kisses because You are a fucking daughter».

I was frozen, I didn’t know if I was joking, or who was that person exactly. I asked him by his name, I told him that maybe I was confusing me. He became more violent and squeezed my wrist, like trying to twist her. He insisted, without telling me his name: «You wrote about my wifethe consequences will come to you ». I replied that I am ABC’s art criticism, convinced that I was confused with someone. To which he snapped that what I was doing in ABC was not critical of art but political and that in that We are fascist newspaper.

The arm began to hurt, the surrounding people looked at us, I didn’t know what to do. It was all very fast but it became eternal. What text did you mean? Who was it? He didn’t want to say his name. Suddenly, he raised the other arm and directed it towards my face so, instinctively, I poured out of my head, however I did not let go. He shouted: «I am the woman of María Blasco, you got into María Blasco, lost the cnio and you will pay it».









Security approached to separate her from me, they took her out of the pavilion, they already put me in a adjoining stand to protect me. I was scared. Was he referred to the article I wrote about Cnio Arte? The diversion of funds to investigate cancer to the biased purchase of works of art? María Blasco was the director of that center and for that one, among other serious reasons with which I have nothing to do, the They ceased and canceled Your artistic project. I wrote about that, yes. Another twenty journalists too. But not another art critic. It came out in all media, however the cultural sector was silent until my article broke the silence.

Do you just assault me ​​for writing criticism that you don’t usually write, of which it bothers? When I left the stand, people around me He suggested that he complained. The cameras were close, at the entrance. I just wanted to advance, do my job and turn page. I came to consider that the attacker was drinking or had some kind of problem that escaped my understanding. I lowered my guard and He followed me. This time with her wife and a friend.

Then I realize. It was Ruth Toledano, journalist and partner of Blasco who apparently accompanied on official trips and supposedly also benefited from the famous funds of the CNIO. That was the woman who had attacked me. He did not give up and was no longer alone.

They waited to catch me distracted by eyeing a book in the Arslibris area. They approached three thugs: María Blasco, Ruth Toledano and artist Sandra Paula Fernández. In that appeared those responsible for the stand in which I had stopped, from CENDEAC, and they take aside. The editors ask if something happens. I told him. The visit of his majesties to the fair and the security He had concentrated on the other end. I think that’s why they chose the moment.

Artist Sandra Paula Fernández, who was with Ruth





The couple remained a few meters away, watching me, and the friend returned for me. He said she had to accompany her to talk to Toledano. I refused. He added that I was in time to fix things, that I could rectify my article, help clean the name of Blasco or at least assure you that it would not make any complaint. Because if I denounced the aggression of that day, they -the three- They would make my life impossible. He hinted that they were going to boycott the acts in which he participated and that I was going to be unemployed. I got out because he said smiling and touching my shoulder, trying to intimidate me. «But what happens to you? Do not touch me. Leave me at once!

The editor Javier Castro Flórez, aware of the situation and there, looked at Toledano and Blasco, who expected taimadas, and affected their aggressive behavior. The artist tried to take my hand and said he was going with them yes or yes. That I had looked for it. The person who was after the stand of books of the Murcian institution, Elena Escribano, commented that he had never witnessed such a violent situation and the same surrealist. He started recording with his mobile and reassured me with that she herself I would declare as a witness If I decided to exercise my right to denounce.

In the end they gave up even if I had to escort myself at the exit, until I went up to a taxi on the way to my hotel.

Javier Castro Flórez with Ruth Toledano and artist Sandra Paula Fernández



ABC





Well, as they lost the track to me, they followed Castro Flórez to the bar where he was going to have dinner with his partner and there they began to demand explanations for more than an hour for defending me. His partner left the premises, overwhelmed. He took a blurred photo from the door. In her she looked to Toledo with a Cnio T -shirt, the same one that her friend wore when she approached me. A kind of claim to express their displeasure because they cease Blasco. I had not fallen on the shirts until I received the photo on my mobile and a long audio telling me that they were now shouting at them but that I did not worry me.

Toledo’s response: “Everything is a lie, the ABC is a specialist in bulos” ABC has contacted Ruth Toledano, photographer and journalist, to know his version of the facts. After a silence, he explains: «None of that is true [en referencia al relato de Marisol Salanova]. I told him that he was a collaborationist in the lynching that my partner suffered. But of course I told him because I went with a person who introduced us and was going to give me two kisses. And I said: ‘I’m not going to kiss you because I consider you a bad person.’ This is what happened ». Didn’t they have to bring members of the security team closer and invited him to calm down? «Lie, lie. I have witnesses. It is a lie. She has lied. He has also said other things that are absolute lies. For example? “No, no, she tells them. And then I will report it. Your newspaper is a specialist in counting bulos, lies and defame ». We answer: that’s why we are calling you, we are specialists in cultural information. «In cultural information? Sorry?”. /JGC

I felt guilty because they had seen each other wrapped in that. Already at the hotel I received a message that they finally managed to leave the bar without them. I thought carefully about what happened, I hesitated to call the police. They didn’t leave me marks. Grab loudly, insult, push or a failed slap … are they a crime?

The next day I consulted my lawyer. Art critics, if we really criticize, we will have to procure, from now on, a good lawyer. If perhaps, personal defense classes will also be taken. Because renouncing critical thinking and freedom of expression is not in my plans. But it has been the worst experience of my working life in this profession.