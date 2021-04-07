Luis Francisco Fernández, who was a regional deputy for Ciudadanos in the last legislature, wrote a letter to the party’s territorial coordinator, Ana Martínez Vidal, in which he expresses his dissatisfaction with the drift of the orange formation in the last month, as he considers that the project “falls apart”. The former parliamentarian, who became secretary of the Assembly Table, regretted the inappropriateness of the motion of censure against López Miras, criticized the opening of a file against the Cartagena councilor Manuel Padín and asked the regional leader for “self-criticism”.

Fernández’s discontent comes from afar, as he assures that since the end of 2018 there is no communication between the regional leadership and local groups (he was the coordinator at La Unión). He also has criticism against the now councilors Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez, former managers of the party in the Region, whom he accuses of having the candidacies in the municipalities at will.

The internal situation did not improve either, as stated in the letter, with the arrival of the manager – whose spokesperson was the deputy mayor of Cehegín, Jero Moya – and Luis Fernández’s discomfort continued with the appointment as coordinator of Ana Martínez Vidal, despite the fact that In his first weeks in office, she entrusted him with the coordination of the working group of the Business, Industry and SMEs area.

But the straw that broke the camel’s back was the presentation of the motion of censure with the PSOE, on March 10. «I request that explanations be given to the affiliation of the reason for this tsunami produced, with its epicenter in our Region of Murcia. What reasons did we have for filing this motion right now? How was the voting not tied with all the deputies? Why didn’t the Councilors resign in the Governing Council prior to the presentation of the motion of censure? Perhaps this would have prevented a false censure motion “, reflects the former deputy.

Fernández also complains about the lack of internal debate. «It is reaching me that the people who give their opinion in the internal groups of Telegram, if they don’t like the opinion they give, they are kicked out of the group, some have even been invited to leave Ciudadanos. I do not know if you do not realize that this arrogant attitude and not admitting criticism helps to weaken the party, when now more than ever what is needed is to listen and try not to leave anyone, to continue fighting for a project in which many of us trust and that we currently feel has let us down, ”he says.

Finally, he criticizes the opening of an expulsion file against the Cartagena councilor Manuel Padín, for publicly criticizing the coordinator. “This person has been relegated to ostracism, being perhaps the only Cs councilor who has managed to unite the PP, PSOE and Citizens in the same government, an objective that, since I was in the party, it was commented that it was our mission” , indicates the letter. The letter concludes by asking Vidal and his team for self-criticism and proposing that they submit “to an assessment by the affiliation.”