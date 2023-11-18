The Ministry of Internal Affairs has put the former Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Aleksashenko on the wanted list under an article of the Criminal Code

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put on the wanted list the former Deputy Minister of Finance and First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Sergei Aleksashenko (entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents).

The department’s database says: “Sergey Vladimirovich Aleksashenko is wanted under an article of the Criminal Code.” At the same time, the ministry did not say under what specific article they are looking for him and want to bring him to justice.

Former Deputy Minister of Finance was involved in developing sanctions against Russia

After the start of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, Aleksashenko left the country and has entered to a group that is developing sanctions against Russia. It is also headed by former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and Andriy Ermak, head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

The Russian Ministry of Justice included Aleksashenko on the list of foreign agents on June 16, 2023. He, as noted, disseminated false facts about the decisions of the Russian authorities. At the same time, director Vitaly Mansky and politician Lev Shlosberg were recognized as foreign agents.

Aleksashenko was asked to check for treason

Earlier in November, the State Duma commission to investigate interference in Russian affairs sent a request to the Prosecutor General’s Office to check Aleksashenko’s activities for treason.

At that moment, the chairman of the commission, Vasily Piskarev, indicated that the former Deputy Minister of Finance could be prosecuted under Articles 284.2 (“Calls for the introduction of restrictive measures against the Russian Federation”) and 275 (“Treason”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

He also recalled that treason can be considered advisory activities that are “directed against the security of Russia.” Under this article, prosecution is possible “up to life imprisonment.”

At the same time, Russian columnist Oleg Kashin (entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents) stated, that in relation to Aleksashenko there is still a case of smuggling of orders. However, no new proceedings were initiated.

In 2017, a criminal case of smuggling was already opened against Aleksashenko

At the end of the summer of 2017, Aleksashenko arrived at the capital’s Domodedovo airport to fly to Munich. However, he was soon detained by customs officers. The department reported that “they stopped a man who proceeded through the green corridor and did not declare valuables.” Upon inspection, it turned out that Aleksashenko tried to export various orders from the USSR to the United States.

“The passenger stated that he was taking the awards as part of his personal collection to his place of permanent residence in the United States,” a department representative said at the time. It was clarified that a case of smuggling of cultural property was opened against Aleksashenko.

The former official himself stated that lawyers do not confirm information about the criminal case against him. At the same time, he refused to talk about events that could lead to persecution. Against the backdrop of what was happening, Aleksashenko stated that he would refrain from returning to Russia.

Sergei Aleksashenko served as Deputy Minister of Finance of Russia from May 1993 to March 1995. After that, he moved to the Central Bank, where he worked until 1998. Since December 2008, he has been Director of Macroeconomic Research at the National Research University Higher School of Economics.