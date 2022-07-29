In the Irkutsk region, the police put the ex-deputy mayor of Ust-Kut on the wanted list in the case of a bribe

In the Irkutsk region, the police put on the federal wanted list the 69-year-old former deputy mayor of Ust-Kut, Sergei Makarenko, who is accused of bribery. On Friday, July 29, Lente.ru was informed by the official representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Karina Golovacheva.

According to the agency, in 2018, the acting head of the department of architecture, construction, communications, transport and public utilities of the administration of the Kazachinsko-Lensky district, through an intermediary, received a reward in the amount of 240 thousand rubles from the director of the construction company. The money was intended for the defendant for performing certain actions or inaction when accepting completed road repair work.

On the fact of the incident, the investigators opened a criminal case under paragraph “c” of part 5 of article 290 (“Taking a bribe”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The figurant was detained with marked banknotes, after which he was released on bail, but he soon disappeared from law enforcement officers.