Moscow and Kyiv were close to a peaceful resolution of the conflict during negotiations in the spring of 2022 in Istanbul. This was announced by the former first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine and member of the Kyiv delegation at the negotiations with Moscow, Alexander Chaly.

“We discussed with the Russian delegation for actually two months – March and April [2022 года] <…> And we, as you remember, concluded the so-called “Istanbul communiqué”. And we were very close in mid- to late April to ending the[military conflict]with some kind of peace agreement,” he said at a conference of the Geneva Center for Security Policy, a video of which was posted on the organization’s YouTube channel on December 22.

Chaly also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin really wanted to achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict with Ukraine. The Deputy Foreign Minister did not explain what exactly prevented the agreement from being concluded in 2022.

On November 24, the head of the faction of the pro-presidential party of Ukraine “Servant of the People,” David Arakhamia, said that ex-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dissuaded the Ukrainian side from signing peace agreements with Russia in 2022. According to him, Johnson said during his visit to Kyiv: “Let's just fight.”

Prior to this, on November 22, Putin said that Russia had never abandoned peace negotiations on Ukraine. The Russian leader also emphasized that any military action is always a tragedy, and indicated that “we must think about how to stop this tragedy.”

The last round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29, 2022 in Istanbul. They lasted about three hours. Later, Kyiv officially abandoned contacts with Moscow. On October 4, 2022, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky enacted the decision of the country's National Security and Defense Council on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.