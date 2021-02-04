The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has put on the wanted list of the former deputy head of the Security Service (SBU) Dmitry Neskornomny. A message about this appeared on the official website ministries.

The official was suspected of preparing for the contract murder of Andrei Naumov, head of the Main Department of Internal Security of the SBU. Presumably, the motive for the crime was hindrances in promotion, which the officer could repair Neskoromny.

It is noted that the former deputy head of the department fled from the representatives of justice on January 29. The court approved the arrest for the purpose of being brought in for questioning in a criminal case. The location of the man is still unknown.

Earlier the security forces tried to detain Neskornomny, but he managed to escape from the convoy in handcuffs. Later, he was announced on suspicion under Articles 14, 28 and 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Among the evidence confirming the official’s involvement in the preparation of Naumov’s murder, there are video and photographic materials, audio recordings of his conversations with other high-ranking SBU officers.