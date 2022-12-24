The former cycling champion has died at the age of 85 Vittorio Adorni. Norma Gimondi, Felice’s daughter, gave the news of the disappearance with a post on Facebook: «Hi Vittorio, say hello to dad. Heartfelt condolences to the family, we are close to you “. Born in San Lazzaro Parmense on November 14, 1937, Adorni was a professional from 1961 to 1970 and in 1965 he won the Giro d’Italia, while in 1968 he became the cycling world champion at Imola. In April 2019 he was inducted into the Giro’s Hall of Fame.

A short distance from the tragic end of Davide Rebellin and since the death of Ercole Baldini, Italian cycling is still mourning the death of Adorni, one of the best-known cycling figures, who marked an era dominated by Eddy Merckx and Felice Gimondi. The president of the Italian cycling federation (FCI), Cordiano Dagnoni, expressed “on behalf of the entire cycling world, the deepest condolences to the family”. Adorni made his professional debut in 1961, at the age of 24, and in 1964 he joined Salvarani, the team with which he won the Giro d’Italia the following year, beating Italo Zilioli and Gimondi.

The 90 km ride at the Imola World Championship, when he crossed the finish line with 9’50” on Herman Van Springel and 10’18” on Michele Dancelli, made him enter the history of cycling. When he dismounted in 1970, his palmares counted 60 victories among professionals. He got on the podium in the Corsa Rosa on two other occasions (second in 1963 and in 1968) and among the most important placements there are three consecutive podiums in Liège-Bastogne-Liege (between 1963 and 1965) and second place in Milan- Sanremo in 1965 and at the Sallanches World Championship in 1964.

After his sporting career he was then manager of Salvarani and of Bianchi. “Discovered” by Sergio Zavoli, who immediately wanted him with him in the Process at the stage, he demonstrated a outstanding communication skillswhich allowed him, even after the end of his sports career, to continue as a commentator.