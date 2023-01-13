Cruz Azul is a real unknown for the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. Although the team led by Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez managed to keep the Sky Cup during the preseason, the truth is that their squad seems very short compared to that of the main candidates for the title and it seems that no significant reinforcements will arrive before the closing of the transfer market.
For this season, the Celestial Machine added very low-profile players to its squad. Augusto Lotti and Ramiro Carrera arrived from Atlético Tucumán. The two Argentine players did not have a great performance in their league and their numbers are not to hide.
Likewise, the light blue team gave a second chance to Jordan Silva and Alexis Gutiérrez, Mexican soccer players who did not show much in their first spell with the La Noria club.
For weeks, Cruz Azul has searched for a left-back after the departure of Alejandro Mayorga. La Máquina Celeste had on the agenda Jerónimo Rodríguez, former player of Pumas, and Francisco Venegas, former player of Tigres. However, it seems that the chosen one will be Carlos Vargas, América youth player and current Mazatlán FC player.
The news has not gone down very well among fans. Vargas, 23, is a low profile player and his past in the Eagles has earned him more criticism. Emmanuel Villa, one of the greatest idols of the Celestial Machine in recent years, was very critical of this possible signing and, through his social networks, disapproved of the hiring.
“Carlos Vargas? Is it net?” said the former Argentine player.
In his debut in the Clausura 2023, Cruz Azul drew a draw in the last minutes of the game against Xolos de Tijuana, one of the weakest squads in the championship. The signings of the cement club, so far, do not excite anyone.
#Cruz #Azul #player #explodes #signing #Carlos #Vargas
Leave a Reply