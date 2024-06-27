Bihus.Info: NABU conducted a search at the home of former consultant of Zelensky’s program Golik

Investigators from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducted a search of the former coordinator of Vladimir Zelensky’s “Big Construction” program, Yuriy Golik. About it reports Bihus.Info.

The publication notes that Golik was the “ideologist” of the above program. It is unknown what the investigative measures are related to. According to journalists, we may be talking about the theft of billions of hryvnia allocated from the state budget for road repairs.

According to information RIA NewsGolik obtained a certificate of disability and left Ukraine.