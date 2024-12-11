The former company of Mazón’s chief of staff wins a 26.6 million contract from a PP city council

The company in which the current chief of staff of Carlos Mazón was responsible for institutional relations consolidates its presence in the province of Alicante. The Mutxamel City Council, governed by the popular Rafael García Berenguer, has awarded STV Gestión SL the waste collection and street cleaning service for 26.6 million euros (VAT included).

This is the last award obtained by the Murcia-based firm, which was also awarded one of the first emergency contracts of the Consell de Mazón after the catastrophic DANA on October 29.

The mayor of the PP signed on December 5, together with the municipal secretary, the certification of the award to the company. STV Gestión SL obtained the highest score (88.56 points) compared to the second best positioned firm (Actua Servicios y Medio Ambiente SL, with 83.35 points) and Sociedad de Agricultores de la Vega de Valencia (in third and last position, with 83,435 points).

The contract, through an open procedure and with a term of 10 years, includes the street cleaning service and the collection and transfer of urban solid waste throughout the municipality of Mutxamel, a town of just over 27,000 inhabitants located in the region of Alicante field.

This is the “most important contract that the City Council has,” according to Vicente Gomis, Urban Planning Councilor of Mutxamel. as reported Alicante Plaza last November 15.

José Manuel Cuenca worked in the Communication and Institutional Relations department of STV Gestión SL between November 23, 2017 and January 31, 2023, the date on which he joined the popular parliamentary group in the Corts Valencianes as an advisor. Before his time in the company, he was management director of the Cope chain in Murcia.

In July 2023, after the regional elections, he was appointed to a senior position in the Palau de la Generalitat, serving as chief of staff and regional secretary of Communication to the president. Cuenca is one of the closest people to President Carlos Mazón in the Presidency ‘politburo’, completed by other senior officials such as Santiago Lumbreras and Cayetano García Ramírez.

The company obtained one of its first contracts in the province of Alicante from the Provincial Council in 2021, while Mazón was president. It also obtained a 39.7 million euro contract from the Alicante City Council, governed by the popular Luis Barcala. More recently, the Finestrat City Council, whose mayor, Juan Francisco Pérez Llorca, is general secretary of the Valencian PP and spokesperson for the popular party in the regional Parliament, awarded a contract worth 1.6 million euros to STV Gestión SL.

After the DANA on October 29, the firm also obtained one of the first emergency contracts from the Consell. In addition, the Public Entity for Wastewater Sanitation (EPSAR) awarded another emergency contract of 3.2 million euros to the company Tecnología de la Comunicación y Obras Públicas SA, whose shareholders largely coincide with the owners of STV. SL Management.

On the other hand, the Project Society for Digital Transformation, of whose board of directors the senior official José Manuel Cuenca is a member, also awarded 230,615 euros to STV Gestión SL on November 11.