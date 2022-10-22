The ex-commander of the defense of Energodar refused to participate in sabotage against civilians

One of the ex-commanders of the Ukrainian territorial defense, Vitaliy Demenko, refused to take part in sabotage against civilians in Energodar. On Saturday, October 22, reports RIA News.

Demenko said that he and 34 other fighters were led by the head of the city’s territorial defense, Ivan Romanenko, who planned to arrange two acts of sabotage. People persuaded him not to do this, because “the city was liberated without shots, children are walking around, there are no problems,” but Romanenko was adamant.

In order to save the civilian population, the ex-terodefense commander decided to transfer data on the members of his group to the Russian military. As a result, they were detained and their weapons were confiscated. “I realized that a special operation is the best option, and that war and bloodshed are not needed,” Demenko commented on his decision.

He added that the residents of Ukraine do not know the truth about what is happening, as they receive data from unreliable sources. At the same time, in fact, the Ukrainian army strikes at civilians.

“I constantly hear these arrivals, explosions … But where? In the city? According to the person who went out with the dog for a walk, or the child next to whom he flew in, he was frightened and did not eat for four days, ”summed up Demenko.

On October 19, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a strike from HIMARS on the Energodar administration building.