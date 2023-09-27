The former professional footballer César Augusto Polo Tafur He died in an Intensive Care Unit from gunshot wounds caused by a man trying to rob him when he was walking through Valledupar.

(In context: Valledupar: former soccer player César Augusto Polo, shot in a robbery, is in critical condition).

Polo, who played for Valledupar FC, was intercepted on September 21. He was moving through the center of Caesar’s capital, around 11 am A man, dressed in black, pounced on him and pulled out a gun to make him hand over his belongings.

The athlete was carrying a suitcase and reportedly refused to give it to the subject. In a matter of seconds, he was shot at point-blank range in his neck and jaw, as captured on security camera video.

He was transferred to a healthcare center and from that moment on he remained intubated under medical observation. “The part where the bullet hurt him, it did a lot of damage because in his neck there are arteries, vessels, veins, so that has affected him,” said his sister Lizzeth Stabilito for the local media. The Pilon.

Tafur underwent surgery. The doctors had told the relatives that it was necessary wait for his evolution to determine if he would have consequences on his neurological system.

“He had complications, which even gave him a seizure there during the surgery and everything. So, they gave him a lot of blood there and they have him on constant medication to be able to do things right for him,” said Stabilito.

This September 26, the man they nicknamed ‘Champions’ died at the age of 42.

They are looking for the noted thief

César Augusto Polo was docked in Valledupar.

The man who shot the former soccer player fled immediately. The Valledupar Police are taking actions to identify and locate him. They analyze the security cameras that recorded the gunshot attack.

The hypothesis that is being used so far is that it would be a robbery.

News in development, expect expansion soon…