Spanish coach Robert Moreno said he will achieve great feats with Sochi

Former head coach of the Spanish national team Robert Moreno appreciated the appointment to the Russian club Sochi. His words are quoted in Telegram-channel of the Russian Premier League (RPL) team.

The specialist said he was excited and motivated by the new adventure. “I believe that together we will achieve great feats and I hope that we will soon be able to see each other on the playing field,” said the 46-year-old coach.

The fact that Moreno headed Sochi became known on December 15. Before that, he worked on the coaching staff of the Spanish national team from July 2018 and headed it from March to November 2019. The specialist’s last place of work was the Spanish Granada, which he left in March 2022.

After 18 matches, Sochi is the worst team and ranks last in the Russian Premier League (RPL) standings with 11 points. Krasnodar is in the lead with 38 points. The tournament went on a winter break and will resume on March 3.