The Investigative Committee opened a case of treason against ex-kickboxing coach Akhmedov

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put the former head coach of the Dagestan kickboxing team, Akhmad Akhmedov, on the wanted list. The coach who trained 16 world and European champions is accused of treason.

Russian investigators opened a criminal case against Akhmedov for participating in hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The honored coach is accused under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Treason”). The maximum penalty under this article is life imprisonment.

Shot: “Channel 5” / YouTube

Akhmedov has not lived in Russia for six years

According to the Mash Telegram channel, Akhmedov has been living in Ukraine since 2017. There, the eminent athlete was appointed president of the K-1 professional kickboxing federation. In 2022, Akhmedov joined the Ukrainian defense unit and enrolled in the Hort volunteer battalion. It is also known that he participated in the defense of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).

Shot: “Channel 5” / YouTube

I am not a citizen of Ukraine and could easily move to some European country, live there and work. I devoted my whole life to sports, raising champions and fighters. I am considered a fairly successful coach. There were job offers from other countries. I could have left, but I fell in love with the Ukrainian people. I have many students and friends here. I couldn’t leave and decided to stay Akhmad Akhmedovformer coach of the Dagestan kickboxing team

However, the man still has a Russian passport. It is alleged that his family also continues to live in Russia. Akhmedov left behind a wife and two sons in Dagestan. At the same time, Akhmedov himself said that his family began to have problems because of his decision to participate in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, his eldest son, a world champion, was fired from his post as head coach of the Dagestan kickboxing team in 2022.

The FSB has already brought charges against Russians for treason

Akhmedov’s case is not the first charge under the article of treason. Earlier, investigators from the Federal Security Service accused a Baltic Fleet sailor of treason; the criminal investigation against the defendant has been completed. The details of the case against the sailor are not specified; such cases are usually considered behind closed doors.

Prior to this, a resident of the Kaliningrad region, who tried to flee to Ukraine, was detained at the border in the Belgorod region and a case of treason was opened against him. The 56-year-old man planned to bypass the checkpoints near Shebekino in order to get into the adjacent territory and join the Armed Forces of Ukraine there.

Shot: “Channel 5” / YouTube

The chief researcher at the Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ITPM) of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Valery Zvegintsev, was also suspected of high treason. The reason for the detention was Zvegintsev’s article in an Iranian journal on gas dynamics, although the institute noted that before publication the material underwent a number of security assessments.

Lawyer Alexey Gavrishev explained what actions of Russians would be regarded as high treason. He pointed out that espionage is treason, as well as the provision by Russian citizens of information constituting state secrets to an international or foreign organization. The specialist clarified that this secret may become known to a person, in particular, through service, work or study.