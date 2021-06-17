Sebastián Albella and Ana María Martínez-Pina, in an image from 2016 JVS

Sebastián Albella and Ana María Martínez-Pina, president and vice president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) between 2016 and 2020, exceeded the legal limit established for their salary in 2017 and must return what they overcharged. This is established by a sentence dated May 20, 2020 issued by the third section of the contentious-administrative chamber of the National Court.

In the case of Albella, the maximum gross remuneration set for 2017 was 152,328.4 euros. However, that year the former president of the stock market supervisory body received a total of 153,791 euros. The lag of 1,462 euros is due “to a minor remuneration in kind, corresponding to a life insurance, Christmas basket and unremitted payment on account.” The National Court agrees with the CNMV, which in its appeal understands that it is the payroll for December of that year that does not comply with the legal system, given that “the exceeding of the aforementioned limit did not occur with the payment of the remuneration in kind, but with the payment of the last payroll of the month of each year, since it was at that moment when the amount of the remuneration exceeded the maximum authorized “.

For his part, Martínez-Pina’s salary gap, also due to the collection of a series of payments in kind, was 561 euros. In 2017, his gross salary should have been 152,326 euros, but in total he received 152,887 euros. The judgment of the National High Court highlights that both the former president and the former vice president of the CNMV agreed with the declaration of injury, “stating that they had acted in good faith and their ignorance about the existence of the aforementioned excess and communicating their willingness to return the corresponding amount as soon as possible, in accordance with the applicable regulations ”.

The remuneration regime of the non-native members of the CNMV Board is regulated directly in the General State Budget Law of each year (LPGE), which attributes the competence to fix the remuneration to the Minister of Finance, who sets them annually (by delegation the Secretary of State for Budgets and Expenditures, SEPG) in the same resolution for the president, vice president and non-born directors. The resolutions of the head of the SEPG, by delegation of the Minister of Finance, setting the gross annual remuneration of the president, vice president and non-born directors of the CNMV for the last four years (2014 to 2017) establishes that said amount comprises the totality of the remuneration to be received for the performance of the position, except for the seniority that may correspond to him in accordance with current regulations and including, where appropriate, any remuneration in kind.

The third section of the contentious-administrative chamber of the National Court had previously issued four judgments declaring the “harmfulness of the acts of payment of payroll to members of the Board of Directors of the CNMV for the amount that exceeds of the maximum authorized ”. Justice recalls that payments in kind are not questioned, but recalls that they must count in the calculation of the annual remuneration for all purposes.