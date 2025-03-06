03/06/2025



The Internal Affairs Unit (UAI) of the National Police suspects that the former UDEF Óscar Sánchez Gil bought and paid for the reform of his second residence – a chalet in Denia (Alicante) – with drug money. And that in the same way he could pay a garage and a vehicle of the Range Rover brand. His family home, located in the Madrid town of Villalbilla -the one that turned out to be a den of the millionaire fortune that he kneaded for collaborating with the narco -has also been the object of analysis.

The researchers’ thesis has its origin in the reconstruction that have made the purchases that the agent made while carrying a double lifefacilitating the entry of tons of cocaine from South America to Spain by sea in exchange for money. Also after making a preliminary analysis of his assets and bank accounts, jointly with his wife, Noelia Ruiz Padrino, also a member of the body and in provisional prison by order of the judge for four months.

It was in 2021 when the revenue of the Chief Inspector and his family “shot up”, according to the investigations, coinciding with the intervention by the central narcotics brigade of a container with 1,605 kilos of cocaine In the port of Algeciras and the escape of one of those responsible that, it is believed, received “necessarily information from the ongoing police investigation.” The cause ended by filing. And the history history that Sánchez Gil made in the police databases at those dates reveals that he had previously searches the same cargo.

It was also in 2021, the researchers highlight, when he and his family bought a chalet in Denia as a second residence. And in that same period a «notable flow ” of cash income in five bank accounts of Sánchez Gil. Specifically, 63 income in cash for total amount of 53,896 euros. Also, at the same time it charged alleged lottery awards worth 56,895 euros.









But if something attracts attention is that despite the expenses of the marriage – the purchase of the Range Rover, the Garage Plaza, the second residence and its subsequent reform – the bank accounts of the marriage formed by Sánchez Gil and Ruiz Padrino remained stable. And that is due, according to the investigation, to the “sources of extraordinary income” that both received from companies linked to the drug trafficking plot under the focus of the National Court, linked to the importation of containers loaded with cocaine, and that allowed them to experience a “significant” patrimonial increase of the family unit without appreciating a “relevant decrease” in the balances of the current accounts.

Almost 280,000 euros extra

According to the preliminary analysis of the researchers, these extraordinary income came to add 279,630 eurosa money that for those in charge of the case “it is evident” that has a origin outside the activity that they both performed as agents, he as chief inspector of the Udef of the Superior Police Headquarters of Madrid, and she destined in the group of crimes against the persons of the police station of Alcalá de Henares, also in the Community of Madrid. More than 100,000 euros received the marriage, for example, from companies linked to drug traffickers, which later made up as monthly yields of the VTC licenses they had bought in the shadow.

And Kofu Business Developments, to which Sánchez Gil, as superior to group 20, was supposedly investigating. Or other companies with a common denominator: all were administered by members of the alleged criminal organization under the focus of the head of the Central Court of Instruction number 1, Francisco de Jorge, within the framework of Operation August.

When the Anti -Droga Prosecutor presented his complaint at the National Court, his sister -in -sister -in 1,200 euros per month of one of the societies involved without knowing that he did any work in return. The corporate purpose of the holding is the “possession of values ​​and participations in societies, national or foreign, and the control and direction of its participants in these companies.” And it is stated that it would have been used to introduce money from drug trafficking in the legal circuit.

With the same objective, hide and convert seemingly lawful funds from drug trafficking and bribery, the chief inspector also went to two Kunga employees, an exchange located in Barcelona, ​​who would have delivered in cash at least six million euros to turn them into cryptocurrency. Both employees also remain in provisional prison although since December, since they were arrested in the second phase of the operation. The intervened conversations underpin their participation in the alleged money laundering.

Offshore centers

With these indications on the table Sánchez Gil, in its day also a member of the Central Narcotics Brigade, remains in jail since November. Among the indications that exist against him is the alleged use “anomalous” that would have made the coordination and intelligence systems, or the consultations he made in the restricted access police files on official vehicles that followed their partner and former police informant, Ignacio Torán, as this newspaper reported.

While the researchers continue to focus on the complex system that the plot created to wash the money of the alleged organization dedicated to large -scale cocaine traffic. The trail of companies, which would have submitted real income higher than those declared with hardly any employees, has led to financial centers ‘off shore’ in Switzerland and Luxembourg, or accounts in Dubai or Panama.