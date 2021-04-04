FSB officers detained Dmitry Kovalchuk, former head of the financial and economic department of the Main Investigation Department of the RF IC for St. Petersburg, on suspicion of embezzlement of funds.

“We are talking about the amount of about 400 million rubles, seized as material evidence in criminal cases, “- said the source REN TV Sunday, April 4th.

According to some reports, Kovalchuk could have spent the stolen funds in an online casino.

Kovalchuk left the post of chief accountant in January. The Investigative Committee in St. Petersburg stated that they had no information about the detention of the former employee.

On April 3, a court in Krasnoyarsk arrested businessman Konstantin Yegorov, the son of the owner of the Krasnoyarsk construction company Sibiryak, Vladimir Yegorov, who is suspected of fraud.

It was noted that the investigative measures are taking place within the framework of a criminal case on embezzlement of funds in the supply of medical equipment to the Krasnoyarsk regional hospital. The amount of damage from non-fulfillment of the state contract is estimated at 112 million rubles.