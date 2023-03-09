14 months after the diagnosis, Totò Schillaci has returned to talk about his pain for the disease and how he found the strength to carry on

In a recent interview given to The Corriere della Sera, Toto Schillaci he spoke with an open heart about his life, in particular about some delicate moments experienced in the last period. One above all, the tumor that he discovered he had just over a year ago and which still today, although overcome, causes him concern.

The name of Totò Schillaci is inextricably linked to Italy in particular for what was his work. By profession the Sicilian was a soccer playera striker to be precise, the starting striker of the blue national team in the 1990 Italian World Cup.

Since he stopped playing it has happened on several occasions that appeared on television or in newspapers. Like when, for example, he participated in the 2004 edition of L’Isola dei Famosi.

Or when, more recently, on January 16th, he happened to be outside the Palermo clinic in which the super-fugitive of Cosa Nostra, Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested.

In that clinic, Totò Schillaci met to make his own therapies. Treatments to which he has undergone regularly since 14 months ago, following a visit, she had discovered that she had a colon cancer.

The words of Totò Schillaci

In the interview given to The Corriere della Sera, the 59-year-old from Palermo spoke about this. Of his illness, of how he lived the discovery of the diagnosis and the months of treatments and interventions that followed.

The world fell on me, I went into depression, I was scared to die. Everything came to my mind, but fortunately this nasty ailment was limited to the colon, it didn’t damage other organs and it was removed. I no longer have a rectum and sphincter. But between dying and having these problems, better a few small problems.

The former champion then told of two operations and the fact that six months later the doctors found one new speck to the cervical. Small lump that was burned off with radiotherapy a few weeks ago.

Finally, the former blue bomber dedicated words of love to her wife Barbara: