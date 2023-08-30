At home he had done very well, so much so that he received (and accepted) offers from Argentine, Colombian and Ecuadorian clubs during his career. He had done much less well in Europe, in Cagliari precisely, where he had played only one season (1982-1983) without great joys. Waldemar Victorino, a former Uruguayan footballer, passed away tonight. He was 71 years old and – apparently struggling with big economic problems – yesterday he had attempted suicide. Immediately rescued and hospitalized, the former striker who also boasted 15 goals in 33 tokens in the national team, however, did not make it through the night. His death was announced this morning. In Cagliari Piscador reached the age of 30 in the summer of 1982 but apart from a few good performances in the Italian Cup, the Uruguayan never managed to shine in the league and at the end of the season he left Italy for Argentina. The Sardinian club has published a note of condolence.