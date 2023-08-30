Very delicate hours and moments of great apprehension for Waldemar Victorino, the Uruguayan football legend also known for wearing the Cagliari shirt in the 1982-1983 season. The former rossoblù, as reported by Telemundo , is hospitalized at the end of his life after attempting suicide. According to the Uruguayan media, Victorino has been experiencing economic difficulties lately. However, the doctors who are currently keeping him under observation in the hospital have declared him brain dead.

the profile

—

An authentic institution for his Uruguay El Piscador and for Nacional (where he scored the beauty of 58 goals in 113 appearances). It was precisely from his militancy with Celeste, in the Mundialito of 1980, that the interest from Cagliari’s managers arose. His landing in Sardinia was even hailed by the Italy coach at the time, Enzo Bearzot, as one of the most important market “hit” in Italian football. The experience in Sardinia, however, did not reflect his expectations. The start had been encouraging with 2 goals in 7 appearances in the Italian Cup but it was his performance in the league that made most people turn up their noses at his impact in the top Italian football division, with just 10 appearances and 0 goals. Now the whole Cagliari and Uruguayan community has gathered around his family members in these complicated hours.