The controversial former bishop of Solsona Xavier Novell has married the erotic writer Sílvia Caballol in the Church. Novell resigned from his position two and a half years ago after beginning a relationship with Cabalol, who was pregnant. So the couple, who have twin girls, got married civilly and this time they did so in a religious ceremony that had the blessing of the Pope, as explained by his wife on her social networks.

“I thought it was honest, after so long that you have been with us, not to hide that Xavier and I were finally able to get married in the Church, thanks to the mercy of the Holy Father, who granted him secularization,” Caballol wrote in his Instagram account, where he includes several photos from the ceremony. “It has been a long road, but we have been able to regularize our canonical situation: get married as we wanted and be able to receive communion,” Caballol added.

In August 2021, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Xavier Novell, although the reasons for this decision were not known until shortly afterwards: the bishop was in a romantic relationship with a trained psychologist, writer specialized in erotic and satanic stories, and divorced. He married her civilly in November of that year.

«I don't think the cover-up that accompanied my husband's resignation two and a half years ago was all that good. I'm sorry for everyone who thinks it would have been better to keep the secret, but I can't continue acting as if I didn't think or feel,” says Caballol, who in addition to his two daughters with Novell, has three other children from a previous relationship.

An engineer by training, as bishop of Solsona (Lérida) he was a prominent activist for the right to decide in the independence process, defender of the prisoners of the 'procés' and with a very active profile on social networks. He was also considered a member of the most conservative wing of the Episcopal Conference for his postulates against homosexual marriage and euthanasia. Novell, now 54, then became Spain's youngest bishop, a position, that of bishop, that he continues to hold, although he can no longer say mass.

After leaving his position in the Church, he began working in the laboratory of the animal company Semen Cardona.