In 2011 Silvina Luna underwent cosmetic surgery, following which she was diagnosed with kidney failure

His life ended at the age of 43 Silvia LunaArgentine model and former contestant of the Big Brother. In 2011 she had undergone a cosmetic surgery, following which she started to have health problems. In her last period, her conditions worsened and on August 31st she passed away forever.

He thought about giving the sad announcement of his passing Fernando Burlando, her lawyer and the one who has joined her in recent years in her battle to obtain justice. The lawyer’s post reads:

An ending that hurts and causes pity and indignation. We hope that Silvina’s fight will help Justice wake up and society take note of it, so that there are no more deaths. I send a hug to her family who never gave up and who, like Silvina, kept their guard up. God save you, Moon.

Who was Silvina Luna

Born in 1980 a Rosaryin Argentina, Silvina Luna had begun to make her way into the world of entertainment from a very young age thanks to her beauty and resourcefulness.

In 2001 he participated in the Argentine edition of Big Brother, which, although he did not win, still made it famous across the country and even beyond borders.

After the reality show he continued to work in the world of fashion and of show receiving more and more acclaim and success.

The surgery

In 2011, even if she couldn’t imagine it, Silvina Luna’s life was about to change forever. At the time, in fact, she underwent cosmetic surgery on her buttocks and it was her surgery Anibal Lotockithe surgeon of the stars.

During the operation, the doctor injected her with substances later found to be toxicwhich shortly after caused the model a severe renal insufficiency.

According to what reported by the Argentine tabloid The nationLuna had long been slated for a transplant of kidney and, in the meantime, underwent a dialysis three times a week.

In recent weeks, however, his conditions have plummeted rapidly and last August 31st, the tragic epilogue that nobody wanted.

Together with her lawyer and with the support of family and fans, Silvina had started a tough legal battle against the surgeon Lotocki who, following complaints from her and other colleagues in the entertainment world, had been banned by the order of doctors.