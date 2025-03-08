Share this honor at this point of the course with the attackers Jefté Betancor and Rafa Mujica, ahead of Samu omorodion, Oihan Sancet or also the ex -verdiblanco Sergio Canales

He left Betis In the summer of 2023 to start an adventure in Greece in which it did not take to exhibit its scoring smell. Not surprisingly, last 2023-24 season it already rose with the top scorer trophy of the Super League 1 Helena by signing 20 goals. At 31, Loren Morón is happy in the SALONA ARIS and has even rejected offers from other leagues to opt for in the Greek set.

And his scoring streak is not cut. This course continues with very striking numbers. So much so that Loren Morón is currently the Maximum Spanish nationality scorer of all the First Division Leagues of the world. The Betic Canterano adds to this heights of the 2024-25 campaign a total of 15 goals In 23 games played with the ARIS in the Greek championship. In addition, he marked the same in the cup.

Loren shares this honor of top Spanish scorer curiously with another player who plays in the Greek league, the Canarian striker Betancor Jefté, Player of the Panserraikos, which adds the same number of targets in 21 played clashes. The third Spanish footballer who has achieved to date that figure of 15 goals is also the Canary Rafa Mujicaof the Al-Sadd, in the Qatar League.

Behind this trio, it appears Samu Aghehowa (previously Samu Omorodion), Spanish striker of the Porto that adds 14 goals in the Portugal League. With 13 they appear on the list, Jesus Imazof the Polish Jagielllonia; Sascha Andreufrom Inter Escaldes of the First Andorran category, and Oihan Sancetfrom Athletic Club in LaLiga Española. With 12 goals another exbetic emerges: Sergio CanalesRayados de Monterrey midfielder in the Mexico League.