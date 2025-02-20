Laura García de Viedma, a civil name of the former Abadesa of the Monastery of Belorado, was hosted on Wednesday to her right not to declare in her appearance in the Court of First Instance and Instruction of Briviesca, which investigates her for a crime of appropriation undue for the Sale of 1.73 kilos of gold in bullion belonging to the Clarisa de Belorado community. The crime that is imputed to him, which can imply penalty of jail, would be based on the fact that gold, which was bought in 2020 with monastery funds, was sold in January by García de Viedma and the money resulting from the sale was admitted to your personal account.

A circumstance that, together with the high amount of the operation (about 130,000 euros), led to the National Police of Burgos to initiate an investigation to determine the origin of gold and the legitude of the operation. Given its origin, the police feared that gold, or part of it, would come from the flatness of jewelry or liturgical objects. Thus, as made public on February 4, the archbishopric of Burgos received “a trade of the National Police Corps that investigates the sale of 1.73 kilos of gold for a value of about 130,000 euros for Laura García de Viedma where it is stated that it is stated that ‘He has acted, in fact, as administrator of the assets of the monastery’ and his capacity for administration is questioned, asking the buying company to refrain from performing any action with the goods acquired until that this person’s legitimate mastery over the indicated objects’ »is accredited.

It should be remembered that last May, Pope Francis appointed the archbishop of Burgos, Mario Iceta, as a pontifical commissioner for the monasteries of the excommunicated coarse and that he is therefore the legal representative at the moment.

The research by the archbishopric of the monasteries accounts found the purchase of gold. «In our power, seven gold sale invoices in July and August of 2020, for a value that exceeds € 250,000: 195,686 € of the Belorado monastery and € 56,480 of the Monastery of Derio. These gold pieces were legally acquired and belong to the Canonic Legal Entities Monastery of Belorado and Monastery of Derio, ”explained the archbishopric. In this way, confirmed the lawful origin of gold, it would be to determine if Laura García de Viedma was legally authorized to perform the operation in his name or, on the contrary, there has been an illicit transfer of the assets of the proprietary legal entities ( the monasteries of Belorado and Derio) to a natural person.









Although the lawyer of the Excllarisas, Florentino Aloreez, defended at the time that the exbadesa had acted “as a fiduciary of the entity’s account, something lawful in Spanish civil law”, the benefit of the sale of gold was admitted to the account Laura García de Viedma personnel because the official accounts of the proprietary monasteries are at this time by their legal representative, the Pontifical Commissioner. In fact, the ex -religious have been using the exabadesa’s personal account for various economic operations and to ask for donations.