According to information revealed by the former sports director of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Ricardo Pelaezthe team that is currently under the orders of Veljko Paunovicwas close to having hired a historic FC Barcelona and the Argentine team.
It is about nothing more and nothing less than the Argentine, Javier Mascheranoformer central defender of the Blaugrana team and who currently works as a coach.
During the network program TUDN, line of 4the former rojiblanco manager confessed that he sought out the World Cup player for the Argentine team to take over as Guadalajara coach to replace Michel Leanoduring the first semester of 2022.
“Yes, I had it (prepared for the technician), but I couldn’t come at that moment, can I tell you the name? (Javier) Mascherano”, assured the ex-director of Guadalajara.
Thus, despite the interest in having mascherano on the rojiblanco bench, the contract was not given. Therefore, the decision was made to put Ricardo Chain as the head of the Sacred Flock.
“And he couldn’t come and that’s when (Ricardo) Cadena came. Until the end of the tournament I put Cadena, then he couldn’t,” he said.
After his retirement from the courts, mascherano He took over as coach of the Argentine Under-20 team, a position in which he remains awaiting news about its continuity after failing in the South American of the category, which granted tickets to the World Cup.
