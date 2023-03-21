The Kings League concept is having much more success than expected within the world of football. Although it is true that it has many differences with professional football, it cannot be denied that the product of Gerard Piqué and company is more successful, so much so that several of the matches in said competition have an even higher level of ratings than league matches. professionals throughout the world.
The objective is clear, for this project to grow both locally and in the world order, and for this the teams bet on the signings of former footballers who at the time lived great moments on the pitches, such as Ronaldinho, Javier Hernández, Sergio Agüero himself, who in addition to being the owner of a club often contributes as a player. In the last few hours, Ibai Llanos, owner of Porcinos FC, confirmed that he was close to signing an old Mexican soccer acquaintance.
This is the former América and Pumas, Nicolás Castillo, whom Ibai himself highlighted for his time in Mexico where the streamer pointed out that in his best sporting moment he had a semester of around 20 goals. Ibai stated that the intention is to sign the striker as the star signing for the final rounds of the competition, however, it was his own players who were in charge of informing the Spanish streamer that the Chilean was not in the best physical condition or health , for which its arrival would be ruled out at least today.
