The Argentine National Team will have to face, tonight, a tough clash against Paraguay, for the third date of Group A of the Copa América. Lionel Scaloni has not yet confirmed the team, because he still doubts whether to give rest to the players who accumulated the most minutes or to consolidate the starting eleven.
Anyway, it is estimated that the coach will enlist the following footballers as starters …
Draw He won the arm wrestling for the position to Franco Armani. His sayings are similar to his performances: it was not difficult for him to show the level that highlighted him at Arsenal and Aston Villa in the goal defended, among other heroes, by Ubaldo Fillol. The N ° 1.
Argentina vs Paraguay: schedule, TV channels, streaming and line-ups for the Copa América
The possible formation of Paraguay against Argentina
This is the possible formation of the Paraguayan team against Argentina, for the third date of Group A of the Copa América 2021.
Argentina 1-0 Uruguay: the unoxuno of the Argentine team in its first triumph in the Copa América
Never before have the days for the recovery of a central marker been crossed out: Cuti generated that behavior in Argentina. He left behind a muscle injury and returned to Uruguay. The leader.
The sub-captain of the Argentine National Team he will revert to the left lane behind instead of Marcos Acuña. We still do not know who is the N ° 3 holder of the Albiceleste.
The practices of the former Boca Juniors player dazzled Lionel Scaloni, who knows the right lane behind. After a good presentation as a starter against Uruguay, I would prioritize it over -nothing less- Gonzalo Montiel.
This time it is not Otamendi who completes the central defense: the coach chose to put Lisandro Martínez to defend the last line. The Ajax player needs to keep adding minutes.
The Fiorentina player is showing great performance and that is why Scaloni will give him the opportunity to open the game as a starter.
His level in Betis allowed us to glimpse that it would cost him little to perform in an international competition with the AlbicelesteBut there is always scope for the opposite to happen. The consolidation of Rodríguez, a man with a short pass and recovery, would speak of a resounding turn in the style of the National Team.
After the rib injury that left him out of the Classic Rioplatense, He would return to the starting eleven in a new role: he would accompany Guido Rodríguez in the middle of the field. The DT will satisfy the desire of the tweeters who wanted him away from contention.
The brand new front of the Barcelona He will share the attack front with his friend and partner Lionel Andrés Messi. It barely added ten minutes in this edition.
One goal and one assist in two games played, Messi He started with the right foot, but perhaps today he will have to rest and Papu Gómez will have his debut. During the day there were many rumors about Messi’s possible substitution, and the coaching staff still did not confirm whether he will play or not.
After entering twice as a substitute and rising to the occasion, obviously the time has come for Di María, who will start again with the albiceleste.
