Facing a key duel for Boca Juniors against Always Ready for the Copa Libertadores, Sebastián Battaglia kicks the board with an important change for the safety of the team. These would be the eleven from Boca that would stop at the height of La Paz:
Far from being overwhelmed by the level of Javier García, Sebastián Battaglia and Juan Román Riquelme will respect the No. 1 Agustín Rossi and they will return the bow for the next dates. Good.
The Peruvian had a convulsive week after the explicit sayings about his wish to retire. Now he must change the chip and help Boca to qualify for the next phase of the Cup.
The Colombian was one of the team’s unknowns due to the last performances of his competitor Agustín Sández. Battaglia again opted for Frank’s offensive resources.
Advíncula will continue with the string of matches as a starter and will be a fixture in the eleven against Always Ready. His level goes from lowest to highest. Selection Confidence.
Just as Pol Fernández and Jorman Campuzano had their games of confidence, Varela continues the same game and will have – barring a catastrophe – the central circle at his mercy in the coming dates. It deserved a long time ago; forgive the redundancy.
Recovered from the injury, Nicolás Figal will replace Gabriel Aranda from the starting central defense and will share a duo with Carlos Zambrano for the first time since the start. At his best level, we cannot say that he is a bad footballer. But he isn’t yet…
The former San Lorenzo adds in all items for the ideology of Sebastián Battaglia, but this season he has a pending account: the goal. When the drought ends, it will be all the rage again.
The one who emerged from the Boca Juniors quarry returned to the institution and began a stage different from the previous ones: the DT and the collaborators -managers and field assistants- placed him as a midfielder. Against Corinthians and Barracas Central they released him again and the results were positive. He assisted Benedetto, he was noticed like a fish in water. What he believes.
Due to the unusual warning -and, for reaching the third yellow, suspension- of Darío Benedetto, Vázquez will have a second consecutive game as a starter in the Cup. It’s time to shine.
The Paraguayan begins to be questioned about his position on the field and the anarchy with which he plays. He goes down to get the ball next to No. 5 and He is not in danger in the rival area, neither with goals nor with aggressive passes.
El Toto plays the contract renewal in La Paz. It is a fundamental game for the team in the Cup and your Selection hierarchy should appear to avoid complications to sort. Go.
