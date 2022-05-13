Boca Juniors faces Racing Club for the semifinal of the Professional League Cup after defeating Defensa y Justicia at La Bombonera. Next, we review Sebastian Battaglia’s eleven for this quote:
Far from being overwhelmed by the level of Javier García, Sebastián Battaglia and Juan Román Riquelme respected No. 1 Agustín Rossi and they returned the bow in Copa Libertadores. He was up to the task and will continue under the three sticks.
The Peruvian will have action again in the domestic contest despite the fact that Carlos Izquierdoz is already recovered from the physical discomfort. He will have the confidence of a National Team sidekick like Marcos Rojo. may end up being a wall the last line.
Before a weak work of Agustín Sandez, Battaglia pristine the left lane for Frank Fabra for a decisive duel. The Colombian is a lethal weapon for attack. Absolute chemistry with Villa.
Advíncula is a fixture in the right lane of Battaglia’s defense when the big games loom. The Selection record positions him so firmly to the position.
One of the small battles that Battaglia won in recent times is this: Alan Varela, above all, as midfield owner. He is giving him the right: he had a great performance in the 4th round and he is firm in the position.
The former Argentine National Team is a fixture in the League Cup and he has less and less to return to a Libertadores field. Battaglia needs you available for your presence.
He entered the complement against Defense and scored the defining goal of victory. Battaglia rewards him and will return ownership for a key duel against Racing de Gagoo.
The one that emerged from the Boca Juniors quarry, since they released him from the midfield axis, boosted its performance considerably. They cut off his wings and a while ago -little by little- they begin to grow again.
The Pipe Benedetto did not score in the quarterfinals against Defense and, despite the close competition with Luis Vázquez, he will be the first starter for this eliminatory duel. Leader. Contribute everywhere.
El Mellizo will have another ease regarding recovery due to the return of versatile Juan Ramírez in midfield. You must be the driver and contribute to the completion.
The Colombian will be in the game against Racing. It goes without saying: he has a huge advantage in the domestic contest, he is three steps above his peers and rivals. Will he miss Salvio?
