Boca Juniors faces Deportivo Cali for the last date of the Copa Libertadores and Sebastián Battaglia would already have the formation defined for this appointment. meet the eleven holders of the Xeneize.
It shone -as usual- in the penalty shootout against Racing and appeared when he was called against Tigre. Rossi arrives emboldened for the match against Cali.
Fully recovered from the injury, Izquierdoz is once again a fixture in Battaglia’s eleven. The captain contributes in a large part of the team’s items. Essential.
He scored a great goal in the final against Tigre and today he is an immovable token to give Boca’s attack vertigo. Yeah, and he’s a left back. A Colombian from a Brazilian school.
Due to Luis Advíncula’s muscle injury, Battaglia would opt for a central defender for the right lane. He does not want to suffer surprises in La Bombonera against any lightweight from Cali.
He returned to eleven by decision of Battaglia and became praised by leader Darío Benedetto. Today the positive streak seems to have a great responsibility for the boquensesand his name is Alan Varela.
After the severe suspension for throwing a fire extinguisher in the locker rooms of Atlético Mineiro, Marcos Rojo would return to the Copa Libertadores. We’ll see who passes it on Cali and to him
El Changuito or Ramírez is one of Sebastián Battaglia’s doubts about receiving Cali. We all know the imbalance that the one that emerged from the Boca quarry can bring. Gambeta, gambeta and more gambeta.
The passage of Pol Fernández as Boca’s No. 5 has already been forgotten and luckily today he manages to enjoy himself as Varela’s companion. He thinks, creates, throws and also recovers. Free.
ThePipe Benedetto did not have his best game against Tigre and despite this, he will once again be the No. 9 cupbearer. Leader. Contribute everywhere.
Recent champion and in negotiation time for a few more years in Boca. The Toto will transform into the most decisive of the Xeneize attack for this appointment as Villa is not yet available.
El Mellizo will have greater defensive responsibilities due to the return of Changuito Zeballos in the attack. He must be the driver, recoverer and contribute to the completion.
