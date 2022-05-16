Boca Juniors faces Cortinthians for the fifth date of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Racing on penalties in Lanús. Next, we review Sebastian Battaglia’s eleven for this quote:
He returned to goal after good performances by Javier García and recently shone -as usual- in the penalty shootout against Racing. Rossi arrives emboldened for the match against Corinthians.
Fully recovered from the injury, Izquierdoz would reappear in eleven Libertadores starter instead of Nicolás Figal. The captain contributes in a large part of the items of the equipment.
Before a weak work of Agustín Sandez, Battaglia pristine the left lane for Frank Fabra for a determining duel. The Colombian is a lethal weapon for attack. Sebastian Villa will be missing part of him in the band.
Advíncula is a fixture in the right lane of Battaglia’s defense when the big games loom. The Selection record positions him so firmly to the position.
One of the small battles that Battaglia won in recent times is this: Alan Varela, above all, as midfield owner. He is giving him the right: he took charge of a decisive penalty against Racing and he is firm in the position.
The Peruvian will have action again. He will have the confidence of a heavyweight like Carlos Izquierdoz. He may end up being a wall the last line.
He entered the complement against Racing to calm down a Boca that was suffering in the midfield. The position to face Corinthians is in dispute with Juan Ramírez. Today the kid wins.
The one that emerged from the Boca Juniors quarry, since they released him from the midfield axis, boosted its performance considerably. His wings were cut and a while ago -little by little- they begin to grow again.
ThePipe Benedetto did not have his best game against Racing and, after completing the suspension date in Libertadores, he will once again be the No. 9 cupbearer. Leader. Contribute everywhere.
El Mellizo will have another ease regarding recovery due to the return of versatile Cristian Medina in midfield. You must be the driver and contribute to the completion.
El Toto will return to the starting eleven after the League Cup Semifinal. It will become the most powerful weapon decisive of the Xeneize attack for this appointment as Villa was not available.
