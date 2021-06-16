A new edition of the Classic of the Río de la Plata We will live next Friday, as Argentina and Uruguay will face each other for the second date of Group A of the Copa América in Brazil 2021.
Lionel Scaloni’s team started the contest with doubts, alternating moments of good play and serious defensive shortcomings, which caused the final 1-1 draw against Chile on their debut, while the “Charrúas” will play their first game in this competition. after being free in the initial.
Regarding the training that the coach of the national team will propose, this afternoon from 5:00 p.m. we will have a clearer picture since the selected one will train in the field that the AFA has in Ezeiza: he will carry out a soccer practice to outline the initial XI against those of Tabárez.
The positive news is the return of “Cuti” Romero, who after being absent in the debut against the trans-Andean players due to a muscular overload in the back of his right thigh is now available and will surely return to the starting team. It is not ruled out that Scaloni can rehearse with a line of three in the background.
Brazil-Peru: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Argentina-Uruguay: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Uruguay’s possible eleven to face Argentina for the Copa América
In this way, with the aforementioned questions, the XI holder of Argentina would be with Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Romero or Martínez Quarta, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel messi, Lautaro Martínez and Nicolás González or Agüero.
The Argentine delegation will leave tomorrow for Brasilia to play the next two games: Friday against Uruguay and Monday against Paraguay. The national team he will spend the weekend there instead of returning to the AFA property.
