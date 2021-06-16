? ✔? [URGENTE] GREAT NEWS FOR THE SELECTION

In the afternoon-night of today Argentina ?? he trained after what was the draw against Chile in the debut in the Copa América and a name appeared that could not be there yesterday: Cristian el Cuti Romero practiced alongside the group. pic.twitter.com/6vQP6wyQVT

– Sports Al Taco (@DeportesAlTaco) June 15, 2021