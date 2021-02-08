The ruling sovereign council in Sudan announced the formation of a new government, today, Monday, that includes ministers from the rebel and opposition groups, in line with the peace agreement signed last October.

Current Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok dissolved the government to make room for a new, more inclusive team.

The new government is expected to include seven ministers from former rebel groups and two ministers from the army, while the rest will belong to the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition, which plays a major role in Sudanese politics.

Last week, three representatives of former rebel groups were appointed to the ruling Sovereignty Council, a governing body with a civilian majority led by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who took office months after Bashir was ousted.

The council said in a statement published by Sudan News Agency on Sunday, “The Council of Partners approves the government’s announcement on Monday, which the Prime Minister will announce after the current government is dissolved, except for the Ministry of Education, which is still conducting consultations on it.”

The statement added that the council «decided to hold a session on Tuesday, to review the government’s program so that everyone can agree on it, and that all parties expect it to be committed by the new government.

The disbanded Sudanese government signed a peace agreement last year in Juba with a large number of groups that fought in Darfur.

Darfur witnessed a conflict that erupted in 2003, resulting in 300,000 people being killed and 2.5 million displaced, according to the United Nations.