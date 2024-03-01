Georgian Prime Minister Kobakhidze: a coalition based on the election results is excluded

The formation of a coalition government based on the results of parliamentary elections in Georgia is excluded. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Republic Irakli Kobakhidze, reports TASS.

According to him, support for the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party is 60 percent, which is the highest level since the party came to power in 2012.

“Today our support is up to 60 percent. Throughout the year, our support ranged from 55 to 60 percent, the highest since 2012. Accordingly, under such circumstances, a coalition is simply excluded,” Kobakhidze said.

On Thursday, February 29, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said she hopes for a coalition government to come to power following the upcoming elections. According to her, Georgia has come a long way towards democracy and must move away from the one-party system.