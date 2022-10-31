After different formats have been considered in recent weeks, with the club leaders participating in the voice and the vote to provide their respective opinions, the Argentine Professional Soccer League confirmed how the 2023 season will be played in the highest category. .
The difference with respect to this 2022 is that The League Tournament will be played first and then the Cup will be playedin the second half of the year, and that there will be three declines to the First National, two by averages and one by general table.
“The representatives of the clubs of the Professional Soccer League They met in a new conclave of the Executive Committee, in Ezeiza, and unanimously defined the form of dispute of next year’s tournaments. All the leaders agreed and promoted repeating the format of the tournament and, especially, all agreed to apply the system of three declines (two by averages and one by general table), in order that the reduction be gradual and with a view to having 22 teams in the First Division in the 2028 season. The only absent club was River Plate. In that sense, for the 2024 season there will be two relegations per general table and one per average”, begins the document published by the official website of the LPF.
“The difference compared to this year is that the League Tournament will be played first and then the Cup will be played: the 2023 season will kick off on the weekend of January 27 with the Binance Tournament 2023 and will end the weekend of August 5. For its part, the Binance Cup will start the week of August 20, the playoffs will be played on December 3 and 10, and the final on December 16. The closing of the season will be on December 23 with the Champions Trophy, and if a previous tiebreaker match is needed, it will be played on December 20. Additionally, throughout the season there will be two classics for the teams, in which the home status in the Binance Tournament will be reversed in the Binance Cup,” he detailed.
“The draws for the fixtures of the Binance Tournament 2023 and the Binance Cup 2023 will be held this Thursday 3, at 1:00 p.m., at the Julio Grondona Complex, in Ezeiza”ended the article.
