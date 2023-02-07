



He goes against everyone who doesn’t think like him. There is no golden mean, he decreed.Florestan.

Last week I told you about unprecedented expectations for a ceremony to celebrate the anniversary of the promulgation of the 1917 Constitution, on Sunday in Querétaro.

There was antecedents of the presidential offensives against the Court, its ministers and its president, Norma Lucia Piña, who accused that since her arrival the rulings against us have increased and that she has closed the doors to a meeting, otherwise of his predecessor, Arturo Zaldívar, whom he received in his palace and was in charge of making it known.

There was also the case of the president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Creel, whom he has refused to receive and who was set on fire by the Morenista bench, on Wednesday, due to the issue of the escort and armed war band. in San Lazaro.

But the expectation was exceeded more than with the sayings, with the forms in the Teatro de la República.

López Obrador arrived on foot, accompanied by Governor Mauricio Kuri and the Secretaries of Defense and the Navy. At the door of the venue he was received by Piña, Creel and the president of the Senate, Alejandro Armenta. They crossed the hall towards the stage where he was the last to enter and take his place at the table of honor. He was received by standing applause from those present, except for the President of the Court, who celebrated him seated and only joined the President of the Republic for military honors.

This heated up the morenistas and their spokesman, Jesús Ramírez denounced in his tweet a lack of respect that Minister Piña did not get up, which yesterday morning, the president celebrated that she did not, that maybe she was tired , that it was a timbre of pride and that he rejoiced in it. And Creel, who raised the need for agreements, responded: They ask me for dialogue, and I tell them Nooo! they only want prebends and moches.

This will continue.

remnants

1. FORMS.- Palace staff, distanced Santiago Creel from the president. At 10:30 a.m., an official withdrew his personalizer, near López Obrador, and took it to an extreme. Last year, the president of the Chamber, the Morenista Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, sat to his right. The shapes, then;

2. CHARACTER.- Yesterday, in the process of Genaro García Luna in New York, the first non-criminal witness appeared: the former United States ambassador to Mexico, Anthony Wayne, (2011-15). They asked him about his relationship with the then Secretary of Public Security and he said that he knew him and that he wanted a police force like the FBI; and

3. TERM.- On December 1, 2018, in his inauguration message, López Obrador promised to rescue the 63 miners trapped since February 2006, in the Pasta de Conchos mine, in Coahuila. Almost two years later, in October 2020, he formed a commission and set August 2024 as the deadline for the rescue. Today there are no reports.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

#form #background #weapon