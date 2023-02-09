His thing, his thing, is subtraction: subtracting. Florestan.



The note at the anniversary ceremony of the promulgation of the 1917 Constitution, on Sunday in Querétaro, was not the speeches, despite the expectation for the messages from the presidents of Congress, the Court and the Republic, but the protocol.

In the first place, the last-minute distancing at the table of honor of Santiago Creel, on the right of López Obrador, at one end, and next to, also distant, Minister Norma Lucía Piña.

But this distribution was surpassed by the minister’s decision not to stand up upon the arrival of the Chief Executive, whom she applauded sitting down, to join in the beginning of the honors for the Constitutional President of the United Mexican States and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Armed, as presented.

Already in the critical messages from Piña and Creel, the president of the senators, the morenista Alejandro Armenta, reproached them for not having recognized the achievements of the López Obrador government, when the ceremony was not to flatter the president but to commemorate the 106 of the promulgation of the Magna Carta.

But, above that, I insist, the note was the protocol.

Now, February is, along with September, the month that records the most historical celebrations and in which the holders of the three powers participate.

And so, today we will see the distribution of the presidium at the anniversary ceremony of the Loyalty March, and on the 24th of Flag Day, for which speeches by the heads of the three powers were recorded.

We will see if the program and protocol are maintained when the president wants to be, as he has been, away from Creel and Piña, who yesterday said that speaking in silver, he became president of the Court, thanks to me!

Ah shingao…!



remnants

1. SHOT.- Regarding this statement, when it is clear that Norma Piña was not his candidate or that of Arturo Zaldívar, López Obrador affirmed that his predecessors changed the presidents of the Court to their liking. And I ask you: Since 1994, with Zedillo’s reform, which presidents have changed the heads of the Court? None, President. None;



2. TICKETS.- Morenista senator Roció Abreu, who appears in the videos published by the newscast En Punto, receiving hundreds of thousands of pesos to pay for something that she said she did not remember, but which she pocketed, announced yesterday that she would go up to the rostrum to establish a position and give a press conference . None of this happened because she can’t explain why she received and pocketed those cash packets as a Republic Senator; and



3. MEETING.- Today at five in the afternoon, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong will meet privately with the president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, and an hour later with his parliamentary group in the Senate, but not for his dismissal or expulsion from the party.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

