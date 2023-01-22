“I consider it essential to learn from the works written by great authors who, in their time, remained in the dark. Contrasting what is considered ‘normal’ should be a more frequent task. It is an atypical way of learning, but very useful. You learn from the author that you investigate and from those that your classmates investigate by listening to them in her class presentations ”, he says Lucia Valverde Fernandez4th ESO student, from IES Alhadra de Almeria.

This Public institute It is located in the neighborhood of Los Molinos, included in the Andalusian Regional Strategy for Cohesion and Social Inclusion in Disadvantaged Areas (ERACIS). Since the 2019-2020 academic year, they have been developing a pedagogical inquiry project called textures, on the academic treatment of women writers in textbooks. An initiative initiated by the professor of Spanish Language and Literature, Antonio Garrido Jimenezwhich he shares with colleagues from the institute and with other educational centers in Almería and the rest of the national geography.

The project began with 4th ESO students. Some were part of the Learning and Performance Improvement Program (PMAR), others were repeating the year and all felt a mixture of illusion and insecurity. There were classmates with different abilities, expectations, and academic interests. In previous courses, the relations between them had been a real problem of coexistence.

Garrido intends to make diversity an irreplaceable component. Research, collaboration and the habit of sharing teachings should support this formative process. “Promote learning, living the differences as an enriching characteristic of the group”, he summarizes.

“Textures Allows for diversity. The motivation of the students increases as the project progresses. It is an encouragement to share the learning experience beyond your center and receive recognition from the community. Observe students read to Maria Teresa Leon or prepare infographics about women of letters has been a true satisfaction”, estimates Raquel Soler Delgadoco-creator of the project, counselor and head of studies at IES Sol de Portocarrero in Almería, also a participant in the project.

Textures, which uses the official curriculum of 4th of ESOincorporates the media and information literacy (focused on the search for and use of current media), integrates the values ​​of respect and coexistence and uses the subject of Spanish Language and Literature to address gender equality.

At this time, students of different educational levels participate in the project, from 1st year of ESO to 1st year of Baccalaureate, from reception classrooms for immigrant students (ATAL) and the Specific Program for Special Educational Needs for Basic Vocational Training (PEFPB).

How many authors have you studied during your school years?

The students review the textbooks to see how many authors there are, following the literary canon, that the philologist and writer Enric Sullà i Àlvarez defined as “a list or list of works considered valuable and worthy of being studied and commented on. This characterization entails assumptions and consequences”.

This review will show you that the number of female authors included in your class manuals does not usually exceed five. So, the reflection begins: Is this treatment fair? What can we do to change it and give women back the role they have been denied?

The project continues with activities of analysis and collective debate. It is made aliterary deck” to associate periods, movements, works, authors and authors that they have already studied. By groups, too make a list with 10 television series, 10 songs and 10 well-known video games and reflect on the role of women and their relevance in all these types of creations.

Students also see that many women challenged the rules of the time and the dominant social order.

The conclusions are shared in class and incorporated into the textbooks through QR codes, linked to videos, audios, graphic novels or newspaper articles. At the end, they fill out a online quiz on the consequences of certain aesthetic, political or artistic criteria in the creation of the literary canon.

Some cards from the ‘Literary Deck’ of the Texturas project. Anthony Garrido

The students also verify that many women challenged the rules of the time and the dominant social order by writing about free love (Clementina Arderíu, Elena Fortún…), motherhood, education (María Rita de Barrenechea, the aya), submission (Speech in defense of women’s talent, of Josefa Amar y Borbón), violence, marriage (Dulce Chacón, some love that does not kill) and political participation (Clara Campoamor, The female vote and me: my mortal sin).

The students become aware of the humiliations suffered by these artists, of how their books are relegated to something anecdotal and abandoned to oblivion. “I would venture to say that Anon (Anonymous), who wrote so many poems without signing them, was often a woman,” Virginia Woolf wrote in 1929 in a room of one’s own. In the 21st century, the writer of the acclaimed Harry Potter saga signed as JK Rowling in order to reach more people.

selected readingsthe inquiry tasks addressed and the exchange of findings generate communicative situations (oral and written) that Antonio Garrido integrate into your programming. Students end up discussing learning established in the official curriculum and value the work of these writers.

Against machismo and for equality

In addition, through the didactic poetry of the 17th century or the fables of Félix María Samaniego, they analyze some of the morals of macho and vexatious content for women and transform the conclusion of the story in pursuit of equality: “The fox’s mobile. The fox sitting on his bed / asked the lady for her cell phone / the fox made a face of denial / and the fox asked for an explanation: / I’m very pissed off / he told her already tired / I’m not your possession / I don’t have to what to give you an explanation! / We are all the same, little fox. / Enough of prejudices” (4th ESO students).

“This type of work, infrequent, is the key to enriching our cultural level and fostering interest in literature. Proposals like this make a difference, it is a practical way to face the world of the coming years”, he says. Claudia Victoria Martinez4th ESO student.

the students too create posters that synthesize the essence of each writer by combining visual and linguistic resources, launch a campaign in social media (#mujeresdeletras, #teprestomivoz) and organize a traveling multimodal exhibition on women of letters, in which they have already visited eight centers in the province of Almería. In addition, they have made a Dramatized and virtual literary route about the journalist and writer from Almería Carmen de Burgosheyinvestigate about the life and work of writers and writers to make an interpreted video about their Biography and a Virtual Literary Map.

Posters with QR codes of the exhibition: Women of Letters. Anthony Garrido

Patricia Valverde, a specialist teacher in Therapeutic Pedagogy at IES Maestro Padilla in Almería, explains that “participating in Texturas has been a unique experience for her students, PEFPB boys and girls. They have enjoyed meeting incredible women who have been a benchmark for them”. “It has made it possible to eliminate some barriers and progress in autonomy; It has been an exciting challenge. Their self-esteem has grown, something that, for students with functional diversity, is priceless ”, she concludes.

textures won first prize at the 14th edition of the awards Rosa Regás to Coeducational Materials, organized by the Junta de Andalucía in 2019/20 and was considered, in 2020, Best Gender Equality Experience, in the SIMO EDUCACIÓN Classroom.

