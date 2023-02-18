“The world has forgotten about Syria”. With these words Mike Ryan, head of the emergency program of the World Health Organization (WHO) depicted the situation in the country following the dramatic earthquake that shook the entire Middle East region.

The aftershocks that occurred on 6 February last and within a short time of each other with magnitudes 7.8 and 7.5 with their epicenter in south-eastern Turkey caused at least 40,000 deaths, but faced with a catastrophe of this magnitude we are aware that the budget is likely to be destined to increase. If we add that one of the countries involved, Syria, is still facing a civil war that began in 2011 in which at least 500,000 people lost their lives, which led over six million inhabitants to leave the country and caused about as many internally displaced persons, the humanitarian disaster is even more serious. But, as Ryan said, the world doesn’t seem to notice.

Bloody mosaic

Unlike Turkey, in Syria the humanitarian emergency must also collide with the complex situation on the ground due to the civil conflict which makes any form of aid particularly difficult. The north-west of the country, the one most affected by the earthquake, has in fact for years been at the center of the delicate balance of the region and has for years been the scene of one of the many clashes that make up the bloody mosaic that is the Syrian civil war.

This strip of territory close to Turkey is in fact inhabited by various populations, including the Syrians and the Kurds and several rebel groups are active, and also for this reason Ankara has launched a series of military operations starting from 2016 complete with direct land interventions to avoid the excessive approach to its borders of both the militiamen of the self-styled Islamic State and the Kurds. This has led not only to a deterioration of relations between Ankara and Damascus, but also to an isolation of the region which is now facing the humanitarian crisis caused by the earthquake.

Even before the earthquake, there were about two million people in the province of Idlib, in north-western Syria, living in camps for displaced persons. This, added to the communication difficulties between the territories due to the war, makes any form of aid extremely difficult from a logistical point of view.

In this sense, it is precisely the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib that is particularly worrying. In this area, part of the territory is controlled by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Hts), designated by the UN as a terrorist organization. The group-held area, formerly known as the al-Nusra Front, is divided by the front lines from government territory in Damascus and communicates with Turkey only through the earthquake-damaged Bab al Hawa border crossing. But in a country where there are multiple groups, this is not the only issue that complicates the management of assistance.

Game to lose

Syria, in fact, is hit by numerous sanctions that make it difficult to send humanitarian aid to the country. After requests for international support, the United States suspended one of the restrictions imposed in Damascus, thus preventing humanitarian aid transactions from systematically passing through a single office. A soothing signal, which however risks not being sufficient, given the numerous restrictions on the Syrian government.

But in the race for aid, in such a fragmented country where many seek recognition of their sovereignty, the game is also political. Indeed, the Syrian government has asked that all aid for the earthquake be sent directly to the airports of Damascus or Aleppo, even if destined for territories controlled by the rebels. One way, this, to prevent the government of Bashar al-Assad from being bypassed.

The fear of providing aid directly to the rebels also emerged from the Instagram post published by Zeinab al-Assad, daughter of the Syrian president, who invited her contacts to carry out the necessary checks on who will actually receive the aid, precisely to prevent it from going into the hands of jihadist rebels.

Even in the territory on the border with Turkey and controlled by opposition groups close to Ankara, the situation seems to encounter obstacles of a political nature. In the days immediately following the quake, reports surfaced that an aid convoy from Kurdish-rebel-administered areas of Syria was stopped before it could reach the area by Turkish-backed militias, with the two groups blaming each other for the ‘happened.

global imbalances

Since Isis lost the last pieces of its territory in Syria, the civil war in the Middle Eastern country has gone increasingly quiet in the world of information, but has continued to move forward, albeit in a different form. Specifically, the north, the one particularly affected by the earthquake, has become a diplomatic, military and political arena involving Turkey, Russia and the United States, with Ankara supporting the Sunni rebels, Moscow the government of Bashar al-Assad and Washington the Kurds of the north-east and in which interests that are decisive for the balance of the region intertwine and clash.

Just last December, Moscow hosted a meeting between Turkish and Syrian delegations on the delicate situation of refugees in the context of a potential process of normalizing dialogue. A strategic theater on which the bulk of the information world seems to have dimmed the lights, but through which the global balance passed even before the earthquake. Today these elements continue to be present, intertwining with the even more practical aspects of the necessary support for millions of people who, after years of war, find themselves facing a catastrophic earthquake.